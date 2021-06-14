FBI requesting assistance from public in Illinois kidnapping case

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The FBI is asking for assistance in locating a kidnapped female in the Peru area.

Just after 5 a.m. Monday morning, law enforcement was informed a girl was possibly kidnapped near the intersection of Plum and 7th Streets in Peru.

The suspect vehicle is a white pick-up truck with a topper. The girl is approximately 14-16 years old.

Witnesses at the scene reported two men forcing the girl into the truck and screaming or yelling. More details will be provided as available, according to a press release.

The FBI is assisting the Peru Police Department in this case.

Tips can be reported to the FBI (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 or directly to Peru Police Department at (815) 223-2151.