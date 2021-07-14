FBI requesting help identifying man in nationwide search

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking the public for help to identify a man as part of a nationwide search Wednesday.

The man, referred to as John Doe 44, is believed to have critical information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

According to the FBI’s press release, the initial video of John Doe 44 shown with a child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February 2021. Data from the video indicates that the file was produced prior to 2018.

Due to the age of the video, it is believed John Doe 44’s appearance may have changed over the years.

There are currently no charges filed against John Doe 44. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or send a tip online.