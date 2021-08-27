Feds: Chicago YMCA member photographed boys in locker rooms for nearly 15 years

CHICAGO — A longtime YMCA member in Chicago and Niles allegedly photographed boys in locker rooms for nearly 15 years.

Michael Porter was indicted by federal authorities on July 13 on a variety of charges; including the production, receipt and possession of child pornography.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago said Porter was an active member from 2006 until March 2020, when facilities were closed due to COVID-19. Records indicate he visited the South Side YMCA, the High Ride YMCA and the Leaning Tower YMCA in Niles.

Police believe his actions took place from Sept. 2006 until March 2020.

Porter’s name and information were checked against the National Sex Offender Database, but no records were found prior to the government’s criminal complaint — the YMCA said.

Authorities believe Porter allegedly used concealed cameras to videotape, and on two known occasions inappropriately touch, boys in the locker rooms. At this time, authorities said they have found no evidence to suggest Porter distributed the videos he captured.

The YMCA released the following statement.

“We continue to fully cooperate with the authorities to ensure that nothing we do compromises their efforts to seek appropriate justice in this matter. As those processes unfold, we will continue to take prudent and appropriate action to keep everyone’s safety and well-being at the forefront of our work. This includes making any changes that Praesidium and other child welfare experts may recommend to protect the children and families in our care.”

Anyone with information relating to Mr. Porter should contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation, 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) and mention the “Michael Porter – Chicago” matter.