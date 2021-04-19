First Lady’s visit to the Stateline – follow her trip here

(WTVO) – Check back on this page for the latest pool reports from First Lady Jill Biden’s trip to the Stateline on April 19, 2021.

(11:15 AM)

Executive One Foxtrot landed at Quad Cities International Airport at 10:53 central time. Weather here is chilly and wet, with spitting rain.



Take off from JBA was 9:59 am EST. Flight was uneventful.



Dr. Biden, accompanied by Secretary Cardona, deplaned at 11:06 central. On the tarmac at Quad Cities, FLOTUS and Cardona greeted Iowa State Rep. Ross Wilburn, who is also the chair of that state’s Democratic Party; Nick Salazar, the state director of the Iowa branch of the League of Latin American Citizens; Bill Gluba, the former mayor of Davenport, Iowa; and Teri Goodman and her granddaughters Freya and Violet.



FLOTUS is wearing a pink jacket and white dress.



Pool is loaded into vans and rolling at 11:10.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(8:52AM)

Dr. Biden’s motorcade arrived at JBA at 9:40 after an uneventful ride.

FLOTUS boarded the plane at 9:44.

The expected flight time of the trip from JBA is to Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, Illinois is 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Here are the staff traveling with FLOTUS and Secretary Cardona, per her office. Sheila Nix was also formerly Dr. Biden’s chief of staff in the Obama administration.

TRAVELING STAFF

Anthony Bernal, Senior Advisor

Julissa Reynoso, Chief of Staff

Sheila Nix, Chief of Staff to Secretary Cardona

Mala Adiga, Director of Policy & Projects

Michael LaRosa, Press Secretary

Jordan Montoya, Trip Director & Director of Advance

Cameron Smith, Photographer

Jonathan Hebert, Videographer

Executive One Foxtrot is wheels up shortly.

(8:26AM CT)

Dr. Jill Biden is traveling to Dixon, Illinois with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to visit Sauk Valley Community College.



Pool has been COVID-tested and loaded into vans. Motorcade departed the White House, en route to Joint Base Andrews, at 9:22 a.m. Pool did not see FLOTUS before our departure.



Here is the guidance for the day from the East Wing:



On Monday, April 19, First Lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will travel to Dixon, Illinois to visit Sauk Valley Community College.



At 11:00 AM CT, the First Lady and Secretary Cardona will arrive at Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, Illinois. This arrival is pooled press.



At 12:40 PM CT, the First Lady and Secretary Cardona will tour Sauk Valley Community College. The tour will be pooled press. Following the tour, the First Lady and Secretary Cardona will deliver remarks. This event is pooled press.