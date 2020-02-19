Blagojevich thanks Trump as he speaks to media outside Chicago home

CHICAGO (WGN/AP) —Former-Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich woke up in his Chicago home for the first time in eight years Wednesday.

The Democrat spoke outside his family home in Chicago around 11:30 p.m. A large sign hanging on the home read, “Thanks Mr. President”. One man wore a rubber Blagojevich mask and hoisted the former governor’s 2006 campaign sign.

Blagojevich thanking @RevJJackson, Jesse Jackson, Jr & former Alderman Richard Mell, his wife Pattie’s father. #Blagoishome pic.twitter.com/PCXTW15NYP — Courtney Gousman (@cgousman) February 19, 2020

“We want to express our most profound and everlasting gratitude to President Trump,” Blagojevich said from outside his house. “He didn’t have to do this …. this is an act of kindness.”

Blagojevich, 63, walked out of a federal prison in Colorado on Tuesday after serving eight years of a 14-year sentence for wide-ranging political corruption, just hours after Trump granted him a commutation.

“I’m a Trumpocrat,” Blagojevich said. “If I had the ability to vote, I would vote for him.”

As he spoke with WGN News in the Denver airport Tuesday night, Blagojevich maintained federal prosecutors lied and cheated. After all these years, he repeats he committed no crimes.

Blagojevich was quick to say he is forever indebted to man who shaved years off his sentence and sent him home to his wife and daughters.

“I am profoundly grateful to President Trump,” he said. “(I have) a profound and everlasting gratitude. He didn’t have to do this. He’s a republican president and I was a democratic governor.”

Blagojevich, 63, hails from a state with a long history of pay-to-play schemes. He was convicted in 2011 of crimes that included seeking to sell an appointment to Barack Obama’s old Senate seat and trying to shake down a children’s hospital.