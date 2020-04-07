Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

Former Illinois governor shares mask-making tutorial

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich shared a step-by-step informational video on how to make face masks.

Blagojevich said he learned how to make the masks with his family and considers mask-making a good idea while following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

“What a wonderful thing it is to make a lot of these masks and donate them to hospitals, to nurses, to the healthcare professionals who are on the front lines fighting this invisible virus, fighting this pandemic,” Blagojevich said.

In the video, Blagojevich gives step-by-step instructions and list everything you need to make the masks. Blagojevich recommends making the masks out of old 100% cotton clothing.

“I discovered that a great source of materials for these masks are the old dress shirts you haven’t worn in eight years for whatever the reason,” Blagojevich said.

You can watch the video below.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News