Former Springfield School Board VP to spend 11 years in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Adam Lopez will spend 11 years in prison after he was accused of stealing more than $1 million.

Lopez was a former Springfield School Board vice president and a financial advisor at Country Financial. He was arrested in November 2018 for scamming multiple Country Financial clients, including his own family members.

The five-count indictment alleged he knowingly exerted unauthorized control over more than $1 million entrusted to him when he worked as a financial agent for Country Financial. He was fired from that job in Sept. 2018.

According to court documents, Lopez was sentenced 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in June. In July, Lopez’s attorney filed a motion to withdraw the guilty plea.

Lopez withdrew his motion to withdraw a guilty plea on Tuesday, allowing the court to move forward with the sentence.