Gaming board sets rules for sports betting applications

PEORIA, Ill. — The Illinois Gaming Board released sports wagering rules and applications.

The new rules establish how a business can get a sports wagering license and how the Board will oversee sports gambling. They also set a guide for the Board’s licensing process and allows it to issue temporary operating permits. The Gaming Board did ask for the public’s input before creating these rules.

Earlier this year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker passed a law allowing sports betting in Illinois; six Illinois casinos were licensed as were four horseracing tracks and the Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair.

“Today’s release of applications and phase 1 rules is a significant step in the process the General Assembly and Governor Pritzker began earlier this year – the ethical and transparent implementation of sports wagering in Illinois,” said Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter.

The IGB conducted a robust 30 day public comment period in August and September that allowed stakeholders and the public to submit proposed rules to the IGB.

“IGB staff used responses from the comment period to inform the rules and also derived best practices from states where sports wagering is already being conducted in order to develop a regulatory framework and implementation process that are right for Illinois and will protect the public interest.”

While the Gaming Board does plan to create operational rules in the future, the current rules and application process information can be found on the Gaming Board website.