GOP sues Pritzker on 10-person limit

In this March 19, 2020 photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question during a news conference in Chicago. Amid an unprecedented public health crisis, the nation’s governors are trying to get what they need from the federal government – and fast. But often that means navigating the disorienting politics of dealing with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ Democratic governor is being sued by the state’s Republican Party, which is seeking exemption from the 10-person limit on public gatherings issued on May 29.

The GOP says in the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Chicago that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s limit on in-person gatherings to battle the coronavirus curtails people’s First Amendment rights.

The GOP wants the court to exempt political parties from the cap on gatherings and seeks permission to hold meetings without size restrictions during the time leading up to the November election.

Pritzker says the steps he’s taken has helped Illinois see a decline in new infections and deaths while other states are seeing new spikes.