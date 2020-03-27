CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday said there are now more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois, nearly 500 more than Thursday.

Pritzker and his team said there are now 3,026 cases statewide, 488 more than Thursday; the death toll has also reached 34. Approximately 86% of fatalities are among patients 60 years of age and older, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In total, 21,542 people have been tested in the state. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Pritzker also announced increases in SNAP benefits, funding to support people experiencing homelessness, and a stipend to child care providers who have provided child care to essential workers during this crisis.

“Today, I want to provide you an update on what my team and I have been doing to ease the burden of this moment on our most vulnerable residents, our families, and our children,” Pritzker said. “It is especially important now that we are doing all that we can to help all our residents through this crisis – we want every eligible person to be able to access our services as easily as possible.”

The Illinois Department of Human Services is increasing monthly benefit amounts, expanding SNAP access, and expediting process and flexibility. This expansion will result in almost $80 million more for Illinois families.

Last week, the IDHS announced a 5% increase to initiatives supporting people experiencing homelessness. An additional $6 million in new funding has been allocated to support the 19 Continuums of Care across the state and an additional $2 million will support housing and other services for people experiencing homelessness.

For child care providers who have been licensed to operate during this pandemic, stipends will be provided to help them address their added costs. Licensed homes will receive $750. Centers with one to two classrooms open will receive $2,000, centers with three or more classrooms open will receive $3,000. Applications for the stipend will be available on Monday to providers through local Child Care Resource & Referral Agency.