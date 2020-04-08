Illinois now reporting more than 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (WMBD) — There are now more than 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday said there was a 1,529-positive case increase since Tuesday. Additionally, 82 more deaths have been confirmed in relation to the virus, bringing the total to 462 statewide.

The IDPH said a total of 75,066 tests have been performed.

