Gov. Pritzker announces he is running for re-election in 2022

Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles while discussing Chicago’s vaccination efforts during a news conference at the Harris Bank Building in the Loop, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — In a video released to highlight Illinois’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton will run for re-election in 2022.

Big news: I’m running for re-election.



We’ve been through a lot, and I’ve been so proud to see Illinoisans come together during the toughest of times. I'm excited to fight for the state I love with @JulianaforLG, and there’s no limit to what we can do going forward. pic.twitter.com/r5UXILlrb3 — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) July 19, 2021

“I can’t tell you what pride it gives me as governor of the state to see the people of Illinois standing up for one another,” Pritzker said.

“We saw the fundamental goodness of the people of Illinois exists in Southern Illinois as it does in Central Illinois as it does in Northern Illinois. Part of why I’m running for re-election is because I watched the heroes across our state step up and do the right thing. We had so much to accomplish, and we were able to do that together. I’m very proud of all of the people of the state of Illinois, and we have so much more we can do together.”

During the Illinois 2018 gubernatorial election, Pritzker defeated Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner.



“It has been my honor to work alongside Gov. J.B. Pritzker these last few years to move Illinois in the right direction and lift up working families,” Stratton said.

“From increasing the minimum wage, making historic investments in infrastructure, and creating jobs, to expanding access to health care and bringing fiscal stability back to state government, we’ve made real progress for the people of Illinois. I don’t think any of us could have predicted the challenges the last year brought for all of us, but through it all, I’m proud of what a strong leader JB has been in these tough times, and I can’t wait to continue our partnership.”

This story will be updated.