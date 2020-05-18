Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois Contact Tracing Collaborative as COVID-19 cases near 100,000

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a locally-driven approach to scale up contact tracing in Illinois as reported COVID-19 cases near 100,000 throughout the state.

On Monday, Pritzker shared the the Illinois Contact Tracing Collaborative.

“With Illinois’ daily availability of testing among the best in the nation, we want to grow our voluntary contact tracing so we can further control and reduce the rate of spread of COVID-19 and stop outbreaks in their tracks,” Pritzker said. “Knowing if you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19 gives everyday Illinoisans the ability to keep their families and co-workers and friends safe by helping them seek testing or self-isolate, and it helps us build a public health system that truly supports them if their exposure leads to actual infection.”

The state is immediately engaging two local health departments to pilot this initiative: St. Clair County in the Metro East region and Lake County in the Northeast region.

Additionally, IDPH sent assessments to the state’s 97 local health departments with half already sending back their initial assessments regarding their ability to expand and deploy their contact tracing capabilities. Beginning today, IDPH will be sending out asks for work plans and budgets from these departments, which allows the state to incorporate their plans into the overall plans for Illinois.

Health officials announced 2,294 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 59 additional deaths Monday; this brings the statewide total of cases to 96,485 and death total to 4,234. With 59 deaths reported since Sunday, it is the third consecutive day that there have been less than 100 coronavirus-related deaths.

In every region and across the state, Pritzker said the curriculum, software, and technology will be IDPH-driven, and the IDPH will support the funding for new hires at local health departments where needed through federal CARES money and Disaster Relief Act funding.

The governor said Illinois will be implementing a project management and comprehension tool to collect and hold all raw information relating to contact tracing for COVID-19 and providing forward-facing relationship management software for deployment throughout the state. The goal is to allow local health departments to work on one platform, and allow the IDPH to operate with a real-time sense of where COVID-19 is in Illinois.

