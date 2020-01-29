Gov. Pritzker delivers State of the State address

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is delivering the annual State of the State address.

The address is being held at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.

The governor said there has been historic progress made in the state over the year, and urged the General Assembly to pass comprehensive ethics reform, including a ban on lawmakers lobbying any unit of government, more disclosure of conflicts of interest with stiff penalties for withholding information, and a revolving door prohibition for lawmakers.

“We have to work together to confront a scourge that has been plaguing our political system for far too long,” said Pritzker in a statement. “We must root out the purveyors of greed and corruption — in both parties — whose presence infects the bloodstream of government. It’s no longer enough to sit idle while under-the-table deals, extortion, or bribery persist. Protecting that culture or tolerating it is no longer acceptable. We must take urgent action to restore the public’s trust in our government. That’s why we need to pass real, lasting ethics reform this legislative session.”

The governor also job growth, discussed the declining number of opioid-related deaths, raising the age to buy cigarettes and vaping products to 21, legalizing recreational marijuana, and expanding the number of new Illinois State Troopers.

Pritzker said he is determined to continue strengthening diverse representation.

“I have an administration that looks far more like the state we represent than any that has come before it. I have elevated talented people who have been overlooked for far too long, and our state is doing better because of it,” he said. “It’s about how we, as public officials, conduct ourselves in private that also matters. […] People need to treat disgusting suggestions with disgust. The old patronage system needs to die finally and completely. The input of women and people of color need to be treated as essential to decision making – not as some token show of diversity.”

Additionally, Pritzker also looked to the future, outlining an agenda that he said prioritizes fiscal stability while rebuilding “a hollowed-out” state government to provide key services.

“Bit by bit, inch by inch, I am working hard to reverse the harm that has been done to people and communities that have been left behind over many generations by government policies and elected officials who were content to simply ignore them,” he said. “I remind myself every day that I have obligations not just to the current people of Illinois, but to the many people who preceded us who were discriminated against, harmed, treated as lesser, and forgotten – lasting damage that echoes through too many communities today. We are obligated to make our future more equitable and fair.”

This is Pritzker’s second State of the State since he took office last year.

This story will be updated.