1  of  2
Breaking News
Tazewell County reports first COVID-19 death, Tri-County cases now at 32 More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Illinois since Sunday
Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Illinois since Sunday

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health said there are now 12,262 positive COVID-19 cases statewide.

This is a 1,006-case increase since Sunday. Additionally, 33 more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 307.

Statewide, 62,942 people have been tested. The virus has now reached 73 counties in Illinois.

The IDPH on Monday also released more specific ways to breakdown the spread of the virus in the state by adding an option to view cases by zip code, on top of the previously-established per-county maps.

For more information, click here.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News