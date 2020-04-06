More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Illinois since Sunday

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health said there are now 12,262 positive COVID-19 cases statewide.

This is a 1,006-case increase since Sunday. Additionally, 33 more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 307.

Statewide, 62,942 people have been tested. The virus has now reached 73 counties in Illinois.

The IDPH on Monday also released more specific ways to breakdown the spread of the virus in the state by adding an option to view cases by zip code, on top of the previously-established per-county maps.

For more information, click here.

