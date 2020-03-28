Cook County infant one of 13 new COVID-19 related deaths in Illinois

CHICAGO (WMBD) — A Cook County infant is one of 13 new deaths reported in Illinois due to COVID-19.

The number of reported cases in the state is now at 3,491, with 465 new positive tests since Friday. There is one new case in McLean County, taking the total there to 11. Peoria County has one new case bringing the number there up to 7 and Tazewell County has two new cases with four total positive tests. Woodford County remains at three total cases.

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”

The other deaths were in Cook County, McHenry County, Lake County, Will County, and Kane County. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now up to 47.

This story will be updated.