Illinois passes 5,000 positive COVID-19 cases statewide

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials said there are now over 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois.

As of Monday, there are 5,057 positive cases of the virus; this is 461 more since Sunday. Seven more people have died from virus-related illness, increasing the total number to 72.

Pritzker, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health, said scientists and experts recommend 10,000 tests per day because it will better gauge the spread of the virus statewide.

More than 1,000 new positive cases were reported Sunday.

A total of 30,446 people have been tested throughout the state. The ages in the cases range from younger than one to 99 years.

