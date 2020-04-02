More than 700 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Illinois; Pritzker kicks off new initiative

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question after announcing a shelter in place order to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus, during a news conference Friday, March 20, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — There are now 7,695 positive COVID-19 cases in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday.

Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health said this is a 715-case increase since Wednesday. Additionally, the death toll is now at 157; 16 more deaths were reported since the previous press conference.

In total, 43,656 have been tested statewide.

The governor also launched a new statewide effort called “All in Illinois” to reinforce staying home.

“I’ve taken virtually every action available to me to protect our residents and slow the spread, and now, our strongest weapon against COVID-19 is you,” Pritzker said. “For everyone in Illinois, we as individuals must commit to stay home, stay safe and practice social distancing to stay healthy. I’m asking you to join us and be all in for Illinois.”

All in Illinois is supported by a series of public service announcements featuring famous Illinois natives, including Jane Lynch, Deon Cole, Jason Beghe, Jackie Joyner Kersee, and Matt Walsh. The PSA videos reinforce the importance of staying at home during the COVID-19 crisis and encourages everyone to do their part to stop the spread of the virus.

People can also show their solidarity by updating their Facebook profile photos with the All in Illinois frame image and share messages with friends and family on social media using the #AllinIllinois hashtag.

The PSA celebrity videos can be viewed by visiting Allin.Illinois.gov.

