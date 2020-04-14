More than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Illinois

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said there are now 23,247 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois.
This is a 1,222-person increase since Monday. Additionally, 74 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 868.
A total of 110,616 people have been tested. There are 4,283 people in hospitals statewide due to the virus, with 1,189 of those people in the ICU.
