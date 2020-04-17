Gov. Pritzker joins Shedd Aquarium penguins to reinforce the importance of social distancing

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined the aquatic animals of the Shedd Aquarium to remind Illinois families about the importance of staying home and social distancing.

In the video posted to YouTube Thursday, Pritzker gives social distancing tips with otters, eels, and Wellington the rockhopper penguin.

Gov. Pritzker said all Illinois residence have an important role to play in keeping us all healthy.

“Every resident of our state – whether you’re 8 or 80-years-old – has an important role in keeping us all healthy,” Pritzker said. “Staying home, washing your hands and avoiding gatherings are the most important things we can do right now, even Wellington agrees. I want to thank everyone at the Shedd Aquarium for their commitment to being All In Illinois. Together, we will get through this.”

Shedd Aquarium President and CEO Bridget C. Coughlin said the aquarium is proud to promote the unifying message.

“Shedd Aquarium is proud to partner with the state of Illinois to support and promote the unifying message of ‘All in Illinois’,” Coughlin said. “We sincerely hope the incredible connection and joy the aquatic world brings to millions of guests each year will also help to amplify this important message to millions more during this unprecedented time when we all must do our part to stay healthy and safe.”

The video is part of the “All in Illinois” initiative that hopes to remind Illinois residents that “We are all in this together.” More information about the All in Illinois initiative is available on its website.

