Gov. Pritzker signs bill aimed at providing food aid to children

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media, along with Dr. Ngozi Ezike, left, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WMBD)– One million Illinois children will have access to monthly food aid thanks to Gov. JB Pritzker’s expansion of the pandemic EBT (electronic benefit transfer) program.

The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), in partnership with the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), will be funding up to $110 million federal dollars.

Eligible children will receive an EBT card, which will be mailed directly to their homes.

“I’m excited to announce that we’ll be able to serve about 200,000 more children who have previously received support, each with a larger daily benefit than in the past”, said Pritzker.

The P-EBT Program is in response to COVID-19. Families do not need to apply for this round.