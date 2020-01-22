Gov. Pritzker signs bill allowing students to vote during school day

CHICAGO – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Wednesday that will allow students to be excused from school for two hours to vote in a primary, general, special, or any election in Illinois at which propositions are submitted to a popular vote.

Students can be excused to exercise their right to vote on a day in which early voting is offered or on the day of the election. Under the legislation, the school may specify the hours in which students may be excused.

“With this new law, our voting-eligible young people will have the freedom to fit voting into their school day without fear of repercussion for engaging in the very civic education we should all be proud to encourage, said Pritzker. “The young people who advocated for this legislation recognized how important it is not only to vote, but to make the act of voting as accessible for all who can vote as possible.”

Students from Thornton Fractional North High School and Thornton Fractional South High School in northern Illinois brought the idea to Sen. Elgie Sims, who worked with the General Assembly and Rep. Nick Smith to pass the law.

Senate Bill 1970 takes effect June 1.