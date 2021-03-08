Gov. Pritzker signs bill expanding Black history curriculum, opportunities for students

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new law is increasing diversity and expanding Black history curriculum in Illinois schools.

On Monday, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the education and workforce equity bill into law, making a step towards fighting racial inequalities.

Pritzker said the bill is going to broaden opportunities and educational tools for all students, even during the pandemic.

“We have to look over the horizon and invest in our long term goals, especially when times are tough. We have to let our families and children know that we’re fighting for them,” said Pritzker.

He said it invests in vocational training, expands the teacher workforce, makes college scholarships more accessible. Pritzker says it will help students from early childhood to high school.

He said it achieves it with a focus on students and communities who are disproportionally left with less.

“Much has been accomplished here, but there’s still a great deal of work to do. There’s no investment more important to the future of our state than in our students,” said Pritkzer.