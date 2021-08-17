Gov. Pritzker signs legislation designating penicillium rubens as the official state microbe of Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that designates penicillium rubens as the official state microbe of Illinois.

House Bill 1879

Penicillium rubens NRRL 1951 became the official state microbe of Illinois under House Bill 1879. This nomination honors both Mary K. Hunt, also known as Moldy Mary, and the Northern Regional Research Library, which now bears the title National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research. The work that they did led to a rise in penicillin’s yield at a time when there was a great demand for it globally.

“It’s no secret that penicillin production is an achievement Peoria takes great pride in – but as of today, it becomes a point of pride for all of Illinois, with new status as our official state microbe,” Pritzker said.

“The additional legislation will help Illinois not lose any more Marys to history by recognizing the value of agricultural science in our education system for students of all backgrounds. By supporting our young learners who want to take AG sciences through to a university education – and beyond – Illinois is diversifying what it means to learn, to grow, to innovate – and to set the stage for our future generations to live their dreams.”

Both State Sen. David Koehler (D-Peoria) and State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) noted the historical relevance of the legislation.

“By making penicillium rubens our state microbe, we commemorate the contribution that Peoria made to worldwide health and medicine,” Koehler said. “Nearly a century ago, our National Agriculture Utilization Laboratory discovered a microbe that has been saving lives from disease since — a historic feat worth recognizing and remembering.”

“When we look to our future as a state, it is proper to honor our past. Mass production of Penicillium was discovered in Peoria at our National Agriculture Utilization Laboratory and paved the way for Penicillin to improve health outcomes all over the world through the twentieth century,” Spain said. “Life expectancy was lengthened worldwide because of this momentous work. That is a milestone worthy of recognition and tremendous Peoria pride.”

Pritzker also signed legislation to add agricultural sciences and agricultural education as a choice to satisfy the university’s coursework requirements.

House Bill 3218 and Senate Bill 1624

House Bill 3218 and Senate Bill 1624 add agricultural sciences as a course option for the science category and agricultural education as a course option for the elective category as part of the required high school coursework for university admission.

“I introduced this bill to help high school students who want to pursue a career in agriculture,” said State Rep. Nicholas K. Smith (D-Chicago). “This legislation will give high school students certainty that the agriculture science course they take in high school will be accepted by all public universities in Illinois. I hope this legislation helps encourage more of our youth to look at agriculture as a career path in college.”

Students, teachers, FFA clubs, and state lawmakers worked together to expand agricultural education options for Illinois high school students and continue the Illinois agricultural tradition.

“Agriculture is not only the driving force of our economy in Illinois, but also part of our culture and history for many generations,” said State Rep. Lance Yednock (D-Ottawa). “Agricultural education plays an enormous role in high school for many students across our state, and that experience and knowledge deserves to be recognized when a student decides to pursue higher education in Illinois.”