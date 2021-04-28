Gov. Pritzker to discuss legislative remapping with state leaders Wednesday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to meet with state leaders Wednesday evening at the State Capitol in Springfield to discuss legislative remapping.

“It’s been a while since we’ve met, so I’m looking forward to hearing from the governor of how he plans to address the legislative remap issue, [it is] very important for us, and it seems like he changed his position recently, so I’d like to see where he’s at,” said State House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R- shortly before entering the governor’s office in the Illinois State Capitol.

