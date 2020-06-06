Grants to help historic preservation groups hurt by pandemic

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois historic preservation group is providing financial help to 13 nonprofit organizations that suffered financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The groups selected to receive one-time $2,000 grants from Landmarks Illinois were chosen out of nearly 100 applicants. Landmarks Illinois President and CEO Bonnie McDonald says the money will provide financial relief and help the organizations continue to care for historic places.

The organizations include museums, historic buildings or community centers that lost revenue when they were forced to close, such as the Egyptian Theater in DeKalb and the historic Lorraine Theatre in Hoopeston.

