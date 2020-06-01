Health officials announce 974 new COVID-19 cases; first time there are under 1,000 since early April

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 974 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The statewide total of reported coronavirus cases is now at 121,234. Twenty-three additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5,412.

June 1 marks the first day there are fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in a 24-hour cycle since April 5. It also marks the first day there are less than 30 deaths related to the virus since April 2.

According to the IDPH, the 23 additional deaths include:

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

Kankakee County: 3 males 80s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years across 101 counties. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,014 specimens for a total of 918,273. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from May 25-May 31 is at 6%.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan entered Phase 3 of 5 on May 29.

