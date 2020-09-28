High-school athletes & parents suing the IHSA

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Students, parents and allied of the “Let us Play Movement” are taking their battle to play sports in the fall to the court room.

Monday, Illinois high school athletes and their parents filed a class-action lawsuit against the Illinois High School Association (IHSA), urging them to follow their own rules–regardless of Governor Pritzker’s COVID-19 shudown.

Ilinois is currently the only state in the Midwest and one of 10 in the nation that has yet to reinstate fall sports. Sunday afternoon a crowd gathered outside the governor’s Chicago mansion demanding he reverses his action.

The students and parents said the IHSA’s decision has caused them emotional stress and that the IHSA is going against its own constitution of regulations.

Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health classify fall sports as high-risk and will postpone competition until the spring.

The IHSA said they are aware of the potential law suite and will have no further comment at this time.

“We are aware of the reports regarding a potential lawsuit, but have not yet received any official notice of a filing. If and when that occurs, we will review with our legal counsel. We will have no further comment until that occurs,”–statement from Matt Troha. Exec Dir. of IHSA.

The governor saying he will not change his mind on the matter and is sticking by his decisions.