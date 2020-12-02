Hoppin’ good time: Kangaroo on the loose in Illinois

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no, it’s just a kangaroo in Illinois.

Peru Police confirmed a kangaroo was spotted hopping its way through the LaSalle County city Wednesday afternoon, and they believe it could be someone’s pet.

Police are working with the owner to catch the animal and return the kangaroo home safely.

While the scenario is bizarre, owning a kangaroo in Illinois is not illegal. Peoria Zoo spokesperson Yvonne Strode said neighbors can obtain a permit to have a kangaroo as a pet.