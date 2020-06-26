IDOC employee arrested for custodial sexual conduct, official misconduct

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested a Springfield man Friday for one count of custodial sexual misconduct and one count of official misconduct.

30-year-old Daniel Lara of Springfield was a correctional officer working for the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) when allegations of sexual misconduct reach the department.

IDOC notified ISP’s Illinois Division of Internal Investigation (DII) of the allegations. DII conducted an investigation and charges were approved on Thursday, June 25.

In a statement, ISP DII Deputy Director Col. Jamal Simington addressed the situation.

“The Illinois State Police, Division of Internal Investigation, in cooperation with state of Illinois agencies in the Executive Branch, strives to address criminal misconduct allegations and promote safety in the workplace,” Simington said. “This investigation is one example of the diligent efforts the ISP agents invest in upholding the public’s trust.”

Lara is being held at the Logan County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

