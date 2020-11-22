IDPH announces 10,012 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The IDPH is reporting an additional 10,012 new and probable cases of COVID-19, including 76 additional deaths.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases is 656,298, including 11,506 deaths. The cases range younger than one and older than 100 years.

Five people in WMBD’s viewing have died from the virus. IDPH reports a male in his 90s from McLean County, a female in her 60s from Logan County, a female in her 90s from Livingston County, and two females– one in her 40s and the other in 60s, died from the virus.

As of last night, 6,072 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,179 patients were in the ICU and 589 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from Nov. 15 –21 is 11.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 15 –21 is 13.0%