IDPH announces 97 deaths, more than 12,000 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced an additional 97 Illinoisans have died and confirmed an additional 12,601 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state.

Currently, the IDPH is reporting a total of 597,849 cases, including 10,875 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 94,205 specimens for a total 9,255,658. As of last night, 5,887 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 1,158 patients were in the ICU and 545 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 10 – Nov. 16 is 12.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 10 – Nov. 16 is 14.5%.