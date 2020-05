CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health Sunday released the state saw an additional 1,656 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 77,741.

State-wide, 57 more people died, bringing the death toll to 3,406. The IDPH reports within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 13,653 specimens for a total of 429,984.

Thursday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he will no longer hold weekend press conferences. Weekend updates can be found on the IDPH website.