CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health Sunday announced, 2,352 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 107,796.

State-wide, 75 more people died, bringing the death toll to 4,790. The IDPH reports within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 25,114 specimens for a total of 722,247.

From May 14 through May 20, the 7-day rolling positivity rate is 13%.

Weekend updates can be found on the IDPH website.