IEPA opens internships in engineering, science and law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has developed a 12-week, paid internship program for students in technical fields who want to see regulatory work in the field.

Agency Director John Kim says the Engineering, Science and Law Internship Program is open to college juniors and seniors and those pursuing graduate studies in engineering, chemistry, natural science and other science disciplines and law.

There are internships available in four IEPA areas: six in engineering and two each in chemistry and related fields, natural sciences and the legal department.

