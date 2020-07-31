IESA reverses decision to cancel fall season of sports

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — During their meeting on Friday, July 31, The Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) Board reversed their decision to cancel the fall sports season.

On Thursday, July 23, the IESA Board said they made the decision to cancel the fall activities of golf, softball, baseball, and cross-country. They said that the decision was based on the information they had at the time of the meeting, but after reading the guidance released from the governor Wednesday, they decided to update their policy.

That guidance placed the sports of golf, softball, baseball, and cross-country in the “lower risk” category. Sports in that category can hold practices and interscholastic games.

As a result, the IESA Board for Directors approved a plan for the return of regular-season contests in these activities and a limited state series.

Softball, baseball, and cross-country teams may begin their practices on Aug. 3 and they may conduct their first game or contest on Aug. 15. Competitions won’t be held before Aug. 15, meaning contests previously scheduled to start before that date will need to be canceled.

A regional-only level of the state series for softball and baseball will be held the week of Sept. 21 and a sectional-only level for cross-country will be held sometime between Oct. 10-17. A sectional-only level for golf will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The Board also approved a plan for modified seasons in all remaining IESA sports and activities with the goal of providing schools, administrators, coaches, parents, and officials with a general framework for their sports and activity programs in the 2020-21 school year.

Officials said it is a fluid plan and circumstances, guidelines, and mandates may change any part of the plan at any time.

