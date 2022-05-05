LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD) — State General Auditor Frank Mautino released scathing allegations against the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Thursday, detailing a lack of timely response of the LaSalle Veterans’ Home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 154-page report claims the chief of staff at the state’s Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) informed IDPH of the increasing positive COVID-19 cases at the veterans’ home.

However, IDPH did not respond to the seriousness of the outbreak in an effort to slow the spread, according to the report.

The allegations stem from an outbreak at the home in October 2020, before a vaccine had been distributed.

A total of 36 residents of the LaSalle Veterans’ Home died due to COVID-19 between Nov. 7, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021.

The report also noted that 109 of the home’s 128 residents tested positive for the virus, a total of 85 percent.

For context, last Thursday, the Illinois House of Representatives directed the office of the auditor general to conduct a performance audit of the state’s response to the management of the outbreak at the veterans’ home.

The report alleges that the IDVA chief of staff ultimately had to request a site visit, rapid tests, and antibody treatments for the residents there.

There were delays in getting COVID-19 testing collections and results from the IDPH lab, as a result of the collection method used by the LaSalle home, according to released documents.

Read the full report below: