CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chicago man is now in jail after police allege he stole an ambulance and evaded police.

Monday at about 6:30 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested Benjamin K. Herrington, 46, for feeling to elude a peace officer, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Herrington was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was released back to the police. He is now in the Grundy County Jail, awaiting transfer to Cook County.

The Chicago Police Department is the lead agency on this case.