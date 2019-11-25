Illinois among safest states for Thanksgiving travel, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — Illinois is among one of the safest states to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a new report.

ASecureLife.com analyzed the number of fatal car crashes between 2013 and 2017 in each state during the month of November using the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System. From there, they calculated the likelihood of an accident occurring this holiday season per 100,000 people in each state.

Illinois was ranked number 8 in the top 10 safest states, with an average fatality rate of 0.55. The safest was Washington D.C, which is not technically a state, but had a fatality rate of 0.24. The next-safest was New York, with a fatality rate of 0.43.

Meanwhile, Mississippi was ranked the most dangerous state, with the average fatality rate at 1.68.