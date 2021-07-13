Illinois apprenticeship programs receive $8 million expansion

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the Thompson Center in Chicago during the daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, March 30, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois apprenticeship programs are set to expand by $8 million.

This expansion comes from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

According to a release, this expansion will include expansions in many workplace sectors, including creative arts, entertainment, healthcare, transportation and tech. Additionally the expansion will primarily serve to help those in “underrepresented populations – including low-income individuals, older workers, women, returning citizens, persons with disabilities, veterans, youth and more.”

“With these investments, hundreds of additional Illinoisans will be able to gain the skills they need for successful careers as we continue to build a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic for all of our residents,” Pritzker said.

The link to apply is available here. The deadline to apply is Sept. 15.