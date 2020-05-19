Illinois author writes a multi-language book for kids to understand COVID-19

OSWEGO, Ill. (WMBD)– Kids are curious by nature so it’s only natural they have questions about COVID-19. An Illinois children’s book author is helping kids understand the impacts of the virus.

Author Colleen LeMaire had published the sixth book in “The I HAVE” Series.

“It’s a hard subject to explain. I think even some adults struggle with understanding what exactly is going on, so I just wanted to create the book to help [my step daughter] understand,” said LeMaire. “It’s my first book done in multiple languages just because kids all over the world need help to cope and feel happy and safe.”

The children’s book series focuses on creating “kid-friendly stories on grown-up topics.” The first three books (I Have Two Homes, I Have a Stepmom, and I Have a Stepdad) explain divorce, remarriage, and stepparents. The fourth and fifth books (I Have Two Moms and I Have Two Dads) represent families with same-sex parents.

I Have To Stay Home is the sixth book in the series and the first one to be offered as both an eBook and paperback, as well as the first book in the series to be available in five languages: English, Spanish, French, Portuguese and Hindi.

“The illustrations show things that they can do to pass the time, activities to do with their family, simple ways to stay healthy,” said LeMaire. “I guess I’m trying to just instill a little sense of control and calmness in their life as it’s a little chaotic right now. I think when you don’t talk about difficult situations kids… they’re left to their own imagination. A lot of times the conclusions or assumptions they make in their head is a lot worse than what is actually happening. So I think it’s really important to talk to kids on their level.”

I Have To Stay Home is geared towards children aged 2-10. Links to the paperback, e-books, and language options can be found here. The book costs $12.

About the Author

Colleen LeMaire holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Marketing from Augustana College. Born and raised in the Chicago area, she is on a mission to create children’s’ books that represent modern-day family dynamics and hard-to-explain concepts in a comforting, and age-appropriate way. Next up in the series is I Have a Guardian Angel and I Have a Sibling with Special Needs.