Illinois bill requires rules for Native American mascot use

ROCKFORD, Ill. (Rockford Register Star) — A Rockford lawmaker has proposed a bill requiring Illinois schools with Native American mascots and logos to meet certain requirements and failure to meet them would make the school ineligible to participate in playoff competitions.

The Rockford Register Star reports state Rep. Maurice West pitched the amendment after students at Hononegah High School led a protest over the use of the Princess Hononegah Indian mascot and other Native American imagery and iconography.

Hononegah students, however, have asked the school board to completely end the school’s tradition of having a cheerleader dress like an Indian princess and dance at sporting events.