Illinois boasts about more custom St. Louis Cardinals plates than Missouri

ST. LOUIS — The Illinois Secretary of State’s office announced this week that proceeds from license plates featuring sports teams have now raised more than $13 million since 2002 when pro sports franchises were first allowed to have designated plates.

According to state data, as of earlier this month, there are 71,299 sporting series license plates on the road in Illinois.



• White Sox: 21,890

• Chicago Blackhawks: 19,848

• Chicago Cubs: 13,970

• Chicago Bears: 8,620

• St. Louis Cardinals: 3,555

• Chicago Bulls: 3,416

Interestingly, there are more St. Louis Cardinals vanity plates in Illinois (3,555) than in Missouri (1,214), according to Secretary of State Jesse White.

“The Cardinals have built a strong legacy in the Metro East and throughout Illinois,” White said in a news release. “Fans have expressed their pride for the Missouri team here in our great state, and the sales of these

license plates benefits Illinois public schools.”