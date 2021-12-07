Illinois, Chicago Public Health confirms state’s first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced Tuesday that the state’s first known Omicron COVID-19 variant case is a Chicago resident.

Health officials add that the resident was fully vaccinated. As of Tuesday, the resident is in self-isolation, and contact tracing is being performed.

In a Tuesday question and answer seminar of Facebook, Dr. Allison Arwady said she anticipated the omicron variant’s arrival in Illinois in the coming days.

“Absolutely, expect that it will be detected in Chicago or Illinois even in the next day or two,” Arwady said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is working on action moving forward.

“The City and CDPH continue to closely monitor the Omicron variant and work with medical experts to better inform our residents,” Lightfoot said.