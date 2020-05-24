Illinois child welfare employee investigated after boy dies

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (The Northwest Herald) — Documents show that Illinois prosecutors are investigating a former child welfare agency employee who supervised an abuse claim involving a 5-year-old suburban Chicago boy later found beaten to death.

The Northwest Herald reports that prosecutors are exploring whether to charge Andrew Polovin with child endangerment related to Andrew “A.J.” Freund. A McHenry County state’s attorney investigator filed a search warrant affidavit this month seeking Polovin’s personnel files and other records.

Polovin has not spoken publicly about the case.

A.J. was found dead in April 2019, about four months after the abuse claim. His parents were charged with murder.