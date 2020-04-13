Illinois’ confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 22,025; Pritzker works to expand unemployment access, eligibility

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said there are now more than 22,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois.

On Monday, the governor, along with state health officials, are reporting a total of 22,025 cases, including 794 deaths, in 87 counties in Illinois. In the last 24 hours, there have been 74 more deaths.

Pritzker spent the Monday briefing updating the public on the state’s efforts to expand access and eligibility to unemployment insurance. Through the five weeks from March 1 to April 4, Illinois received 513,173 initial unemployment claims due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The challenges workers and families are facing today is something my whole administration thinks about each day as we are simultaneously attempting to fend off the health consequences of coronavirus,” Pritzker said. “We are working around the clock at all levels to provide unemployment benefits to the unprecedented number of Illinoisans who have lost their jobs to the spread of COVID-19. I will continue to do everything in my power to get our residents the support they need to get through this crisis.”

The administration moved swiftly to increase capacity on the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) website and ramp up efforts at the IDES call center to meet the number of unemployment claims. Since March 1, the IDES website has fielded over 6.5 million sessions and the IDES call center has processed thousands of calls per day.

To meet the needs of applicants and claimants, the administration and IDES overhauled the IDES website infrastructure, expanded the call center capacity and secured private partnerships to expand capacity in its existing systems and implementation of new programs.

Pritzker’s administration filed emergency rules to ease eligibility requirements, waived the waiting week for claimants, acted quickly to implement Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs.

FPUC provides an additional $600 each week in 100% federally funded benefits to anyone entitled to regular state unemployment benefits. FPUC is available for weeks beginning on or after March 29 and continuing through the week ending July 25. As a result, IDES began disbursing funds through this program, starting the week of April 5, which was the first week the federal legislation allowed FPUC to be paid. From March 29 through the week ending July 25, benefits will be applied automatically to claimants who qualify

PUA provides 100% federally funded unemployment benefits for individuals who are unemployed for specified COVID-19-related reasons and are not covered through other avenues in the unemployment insurance program, including self-employed sole proprietors and independent contractors. IDES is contracting with Deloitte to implement and maintain a web-based solution for PUA as quickly as possible. IDES will have this program fully implemented by the week of May 11.

PEUC provides up to 13 weeks’ worth of 100% federally funded benefits to individuals who have exhausted their rights to regular state unemployment benefits of up to 26 weeks in Illinois. PEUC is potentially available for weeks beginning on or after March 29 and continuing through the week ending Dec. 26. PEUC will be retroactive once implemented. IDES received USDOL guidelines on April 10 and expects to have the program fully implemented the week of April 20.

The age of COVID-19 cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.

Watch the full press conference below.