Illinois distributes more than $252 million in relief to renters and landlords

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced that the Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) has helped thousands of residents across the state Thursday.

According to a press release, the ILRPP has provided almost 29,500 households with more than $252 million in rental assistance.

The program was launched in May 2021. The ILRPP will pay up to $25,000 in financial assistance directly to landlords to cover missed rent payments starting from June 2020 caused by the pandemic.

“Having a roof over your head is the foundation of a thriving life, and Illinois is fiercely combatting the pandemic’s destabilizing effects on that foundation by keeping our residents on their feet,” Pritzker said. “As the need for assistance only grows more urgent, we are proudly one of the top states in the nation at getting dollars out to those in need. With over $250 million out the door and millions more on the way, we won’t stop until we can make a difference for every family possible.”

ILRPP has $500 million in relief funds available. The program can provide up to 12 months of past payments and up to three months of future payments for those at risk of housing instability due to the pandemic.

According to the release, the IHDA has received nearly 98,865 completed ILRPP applications from renters and landlords in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The average payout for approved applications is $8,580 per household.

More information about the IHDA is available on its website.