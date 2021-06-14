Illinois drivers ‘beg’ to be pulled over by trooper featured in Facebook post

ST. LOUIS — A recent Facebook post by the Illinois State Police is getting a lot of attention, but not necessarily for its message. Instead, Facebook fans are commenting on the trooper featured in the post.

The post was a reminder that troopers are working to help you get to your destination safely. It includes a checklist of things like wearing your seatbelt, obeying the speed limit, avoiding distractions, and move over for stopped vehicles on the side of the road.

The post has nearly 3,000 comments and 1,000 shares.