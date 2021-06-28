Illinois driver’s license, ID card expiration dates extended until January 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended to Jan. 1, 2022.

This new extension includes expiration dates set to expire between July and December 2021.

Expired driver’s licenses and ID cards will stay valid until Jan. 1, 2022. However, the extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

“Extending expiration dates until January 1, 2022, means people with an expired driver’s license or ID card do not need to rush into a Driver Services facility immediately,” White said.

White encouraged Illinoisans to consider using online services when possible instead of visiting a facility due to heavy customer volume. Those looking to use online services are invited to visit the office’s website at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.