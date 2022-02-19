SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding Illinois drivers whose license plate stickers expire at the end of February of the option to renew online.

White’s office said about 40 percent of customers who bought renewal stickers for license plates during the last seven days of February last year did so online.

In a statement Friday, he encouraged more people to use the online option this year.

“Many customers visit our Driver Services facilities to buy their stickers the week before they are set to expire,” White said. “I am reminding the public that they can make the same transaction online, and use their receipt as proof of up-to-date registration and compliance.”

White’s office said the receipt is valid for 30 days after the previous sticker’s expiration date.